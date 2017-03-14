Demi Lovato's Album Tracklist Has Some Pretty Scandalous Song Titles

John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images

While there's an intense pleasure in finally releasing music that's been cooking in the studio for a while, Demi Lovato is passing off that joy to her fans. Early Wednesday morning, she gave Twitter fan accounts the privilege of unleashing the track list to Tell Me You Love Me, out September 29.

One by one, Twitter accounts with names like Demetria Brazil and Just Catch Me Demi rolled out the names of 12 tracks. And, I'm not going to lie, these titles are looking pre-tty juicy.

"Ruin the Friendship"?? Who could that be about? "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore"? Way harsh, Tai! It seems like Lovato will be exploring that unapologetic territory she laid out in Tell Me You Love Me's first single, "Sorry Not Sorry."

You might have some theories about these loaded song titles, but Lovato told MTV News last month that she's not interested in your conspiracies.

"Whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine," she told us. "But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."

Here's the full tracklist:

1. "Sorry Not Sorry"

2. "Tell Me You Love Me"

3. "Sexy Dirty Love"

4. "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore"

5. "Daddy Issues"

6. "Ruin The Friendship"

7. "Over Forever"

8. "Lonely"

9. "Cry Baby"

10. "Games"

11. "Concentrate"

12. "Hitchhiker"