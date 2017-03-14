MTV

Demi Lovato Gets The Pool Party Started For Her 'Sorry Not Sorry' VMA Performance

There's nothing that Demi Lovato loves more than hitting the pool. For her 2017 VMA performance, she took her vocals for a ride in front of a group of bikini-clad babes in Las Vegas.

Lovato's Sin City performance was filtered into the Forum in Los Angeles as she ripped through "Sorry Not Sorry." No doubt, the rest of the VMAs got a little pool party FOMO.

In a sleek ponytail, jewel-toned bodysuit and sheer chaps, Lovato led a crew of seductive backup dancers as onlooking fans went wild in the water. "Being so bad got me feelin' so good / Showing you up like I knew that I would."

Lovato is no stranger to singing from the pool deck. When the singer released her earworm track "Cool for the Summer" in 2015, she went on a tour of pool parties across the country. No wonder she seemed like such a pro on Sunday night!

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!