Demi Lovato Says Her 'Vulnerable' New Song Is About Someone Fans Know

Cindy Ord/Getty

Demi Lovato is stoked about Tell Me You Love Me, her upcoming sixth album due out September 29, but she's also feeling a little "nervous" about one particular song fans haven't heard yet.

"Sometimes you put out music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it's about," Lovato told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson last week, ahead of her VMA performance Sunday (August 27). "Headlines are going to come out of it, and it's like, when you write a song, you're just being vulnerable, and you're just writing about something that's inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I'm kind of nervous about."

What could the mystery inspiration be? Demi's had no shortage of headlines about her past and rumored relationships — but perhaps it's not about any of those experiences. Or perhaps it is! Whatever the truth, Demi's keeping her lips zipped and letting the music speak for itself.

"I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people," Demi explained, adding, "So whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."

The 2017 VMAs touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!