Demi Lovato Unveils The Name Of Her Swoon-Worthy Sixth Album

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After keeping things "Cool for the Summer," Demi Lovato is kicking off autumn by releasing her sixth album. It's called Tell Me You Love Me, she revealed on social media on Wednesday (August 23), and includes her fiery breakup anthem "Sorry Not Sorry."

Tell Me You Love Me is officially dropping on September 29; fortunately, you don't have to wait a month to hear the title single. Demi's album announcement gives you a taste of the song's sweeping vocals.

Demi's also making an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, August 27. This year's show is spicing things up with two remote performances from Las Vegas, and "Sorry Not Sorry" — a contender for Song of Summer — happens to be one of them. Then, DNCE and Sir Rod Stewart will take the stage to put their own spin on "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," Stewart's classic hit. Hey, it's Vegas — anything can happen.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.