Demi Lovato, DNCE, And Rod Stewart Will Perform At The VMAs — With A Very Sexy Twist

Buckle up, because we’ve got even more VMA performances for you to freak out about. Sorry not sorry for not telling you sooner.

In addition to the star-studded lineup of performers taking the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the show will also feature two remote performances from Las Vegas. First up, Demi Lovato will belt her Song of Summer-nominated hit “Sorry Not Sorry.” This will mark her first VMA appearance since 2015, when she and Iggy Azalea rocked an outdoor stage with “Cool for the Summer.”

Also hitting the stage are DNCE, the Joe Jonas-fronted band who took home the VMA for Best New Artist last year. They’ll be joined by living legend Sir Rod Stewart, and — get this — they’ll be cranking out a reimagined version of Stewart’s classic hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” (c’mon sugar, let me knooow!).

Lovato, DNCE, and Stewart join a stacked lineup of previously announced performers, including Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane, Logic, Khalid, Julia Michaels, and Post Malone. Host Katy Perry will also take the stage, as will Video Vanguard Award winner P!nk.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!