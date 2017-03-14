JB Lacroix/WireImage

Very — and Marshmello's just as excited about it as she is

How Close Is Selena Gomez To The Drop Of Her Next Album?

Selenators, get ready: You're going to have a whole lot more to listen to beyond "Bad Liar," "It Ain't Me," and "Fetish" soon enough.

Selena Gomez revealed that the follow-up to 2015's Revival is "on some level done" and that "there's a lot more music that's coming" in an interview with Energy 103.7 in San Diego.

She doesn't go into too much detail about the new stuff, but she does confirm what we already knew thanks to a wink of a tweet from Marshmello earlier this summer: She's teaming up with the DJ on a collaboration that's going to fit squarely into his bass-thumping sets, and she's really excited about it.

"It's really cool," she told Energy 103.7. "It's kind of in that world, his world, and I'm stepping into it and bringing my style, too."

She mentioned that it's "one of [her] favorite songs," and given her super danceable collab with Kygo, it's clear to see that this EDM-leaning direction is definitely working for Gomez at the moment. Stay tuned for more details, but in the meantime: Yay.