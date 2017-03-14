Selena Gomez's 'Fetish' Video Puts Her Tongue In The Spotlight

Interscope

Selena Gomez caters to your "Fetish" in her sultry new collaboration with Gucci Mane. After a week of glossy teasers, the duo finally released the song Thursday (July 13) with some serious lip service.

In the video, Sel's lips take center stage, exaggerating every sexy lyric. The chorus — "If I were you, I'd do me too" — hits all the right nerves before Gucci Mane swoops in to seal the deal.

This clip may make your spine (or other body parts) tingle, but it's technically not the official "Fetish" music video. It's merely the audio release, so stayed tuned for something even more exciting. Selena's been sharing photos from the next set of visuals, shot by photographer Petra Collins, who also filmed the "Bad Liar" debut.

I don't know about you, but when I carry groceries home, I don't look nearly this glamorous.