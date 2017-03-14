Is Taylor Swift Hiding In Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video?

Interscope

Come out, come out, wherever you are

Everything is not what it seems in Selena Gomez's '70s-themed "Bad Liar" video, released Wednesday (June 14). In less than four minutes, she transforms into four different characters, including a very convincing middle-aged man. But in between all those wig changes, eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans saw what appears to be their girl hidden in the background. Can you find Tay?

At around the three-minute mark, Sel settles into her bedroom. Like many teenagers, she's plastered the walls with posters, including two with faces that suspiciously resemble Swift. The first could be a tribute to the famous "Bad Blood" vid, which Gomez starred in, or a reference to Charlie's Angels.

Whether this was intentional or not, it's a fun little easter egg for Swifties to enjoy while the wait for Tay's sixth album goes on...and on...and on...