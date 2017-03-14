Miley Cyrus Upgrades The 'Hoedown Throwdown' In New Music Video

RCA

Miley Cyrus wants you to know she's changed. At least, that's what she's singing about in her upbeat new single, "Younger Now," the title track off her upcoming sixth album. After teasing fans with a slew of baby photos all week, she finally released the music video Friday (August 18), just in time to soundtrack your lazy weekend mornings.

The clip, which Cyrus co-directed, opens with her stretched out on a twin-size bed, a hallmark of most childhood bedrooms. "No one stays the same," she sings through a vibrant montage that features a puppet show, a parade, a pole dancer, and an impressively choreographed dance that's reminiscent of her Hannah Montana days. What a combination.

"I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work!" Cyrus wrote on Instagram when she first announced the song. "I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!"

Younger Now, which also includes her breezy "Malibu" and "Inspired," arrives September 29. In the meantime, expect an out-of-this-world performance from her (and many more of your faves) at next week's MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!