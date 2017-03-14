Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Brush off your space suit, because the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are about to enter Earth's atmosphere. The annual show honors the songs and videos that soundtrack your life, plus the talented artists who make the magic happen. Who will take home a coveted Moon Person trophy this year? Find out Sunday, August 27, when the VMAs land at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The TV broadcast blasts off at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Here's everything else you need to know, and check back for more updates as we get closer to the big night. See you soon!
-
Kendrick Lamar is storming the stage.
Attention, ladies and gentlemen and aliens that may or may not exist on another planet! Kendrick Lamar is officially performing at the VMAs, so make sure you get your spaceships to Earth on time. You don't want to miss this.
-
Say hello to your host, Katy Perry.
The Witness singer will wow all you earthlings as VMA host — and as a performer. To prepare, she trained in zero gravity and ate a lot of astronaut ice cream. Judging from her "E.T." music video, she's more than ready to conquer the galaxies.
-
The nominations are here, so vote for your faves.
Will Kendrick Lamar stay "HUMBLE." with his whopping eight nominations? And what'll happen when he goes head-to-head against Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Lorde for Artist of the Year? It's all up to you, the fans! See the full list of nominees here and cast your vote here.
-
Plus, two new categories will shake things up.
Speaking of Artist of the Year, that's a brand-spankin'-new category, along with Best Fight Against the System. Following the historic example set by the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the VMAs are also ditching gendered categories like Best Male Video and Best Female Video.
-
Expect out-of-this-world performances from Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, and more.
This year's show includes performances from Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. The VMAs must be the most star-studded space camp in existence.
The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!