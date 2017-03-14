Getty

Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Brush off your space suit, because the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are about to enter Earth's atmosphere. The annual show honors the songs and videos that soundtrack your life, plus the talented artists who make the magic happen. Who will take home a coveted Moon Person trophy this year? Find out Sunday, August 27, when the VMAs land at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The TV broadcast blasts off at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Here's everything else you need to know, and check back for more updates as we get closer to the big night. See you soon!

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!