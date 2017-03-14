RCA / YouTube

Miley Cyrus Is So, So In Love On Her New Song ‘Malibu’

Miley Cyrus has dropped her first new song since her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. It's a far cry from that wild experimental pop LP, branching into the world of clean electric guitars and cheery handclaps.

The singer said in a recent interview that “Malibu” is a love song written for her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, who is probably blushing so hard you can see it from space right now.

“We watched the sun go down as we were walking / I’d spent the rest of my life standing here talking,” Cyrus sings. “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song / But here I am next to you.”

In the video, Cyrus frolics around some very scenic natural locales and gets to pet a very good dog. She's clearly living her best life.