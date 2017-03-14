Miley Cyrus Quietly Revealed Her Next Album's Title And Release Date

Ethan Miller/Getty

Miley Cyrus's "Malibu" is the perfect soundtrack for those breezy summer evenings, but she has something even more exciting planned for autumn: Younger Now, her sixth album due out September 29. Your girl quietly announced the big news early Tuesday morning (August 8) by posting the following image on her website.

MileyCyrus.com

It's been an entire decade since Cyrus released her 2007 debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus, and her sound has evolved a lot over the years. "Malibu" and "Inspired" give us a taste of what's to come on Younger Now, which seems like it'll be a stark change from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and Bangerz.

You don't need to wait until September to get your Miley fix, however. She's taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards August 27, so her performance will hold you over until Younger Now arrives. Anytime Miley attends the VMAs — from twerking in 2013 to hosting the show in 2015 — you know things will never be boring. At the end of her last VMA performance, for example, she surprised fans by dropping an entire album. Who knows what she's got in store for this year's big night!