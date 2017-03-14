Beyoncé, Britney, And 9 More Of The Baddest Girl-Power VMA Moments

Beyoncé makes a FEMINIST statement

Where were you when Beyoncé redefined feminism at the 2014 VMAs? Bey closed out the show with an incredible 16-minute medley from her self-titled album, one that included feminist imagery and ended with tears as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy. At one point during her performance, Beyoncé and her dancers lined up on stage while the words from Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's speech "We Should All Be Feminists" flashed across the VMA stage. (The singer had previously sampled the speech in her anthemic, girl-power single "Flawless.")

"We teach girls that they cannot be sexual beings in the way that boys are," Adichie's voice rang out in the venue. "We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, 'You can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you will threaten the man.'"

She concluded with a flawless definition of feminism: "The person who believes in the social, political and economic equality of the sexes." Only Beyoncé, in her sparkling bodysuit, and the bold, pink words, "FEMINIST" could be seen on stage. It was a moment decades in the making. Beyoncé brought feminism to the global stage, as millions of women watched from home in stunned solidarity. Two years later, Beyoncé returned to the VMA stage for a show-stopping medley from Lemonade that celebrated black women and femininity.