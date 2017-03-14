P!nk Will Get The VMA Party Started As The 2017 Video Vanguard Winner

MTV

Prepare to raise your glass to P!nk — the trailblazing pop star will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The coveted prize, which honors an artist’s exceptional body of work, has previously gone to luminaries like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Madonna. This will be P!nk’s seventh VMA trophy — she won her first and second awards in 2001, for “Lady Marmalade,” and has since earned four more, for the inescapable hits “Get the Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” and “Just Give Me A Reason.”

Ever since her debut in the heyday of early 2000s pop, P!nk stood out from her contemporaries thanks to her punk style, her powerful vocals, and her party-ready attitude. All of that is in full display in her stunning videography, which ranges from the western-themed “Trouble,” the emotionally raw “Just Like a Pill,” and the hilariously reckless “So What.”

She’s even brought several of her creations to life at the VMAs over the past 15 years, with four visually remarkable performances to date. From her 2002 performance of “Just Like a Pill,” to the raucous pillow fight she staged in 2008 for “So What,” to her gravity-defying acrobatics for “Sober” in 2009, she always has some surprises up her sleeve.

Best of all? P!nk’s not done wowing us yet. Just last week, she returned with “What About Us,” the first single from her forthcoming seventh album, Beautiful Trauma. She’ll perform the empowering ballad at the VMAs on August 27, and may or may not have a few more surprises in store when she takes the stage (hint: she totally will).

What will the fearless pop star pull off next? We’ll find out when the VMAs touch down at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here, and get voting now!