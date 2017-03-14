Chris Martin Is Still A Romantic On Coldplay’s Epic New Song

Getty Images

Remember when Coldplay tried to convince us they would disappear after 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams? Rest assured the Brits are as active as ever, and in familiar form on their latest new track.

“All I Can Think About Is You” starts off slow and steady, as Chris Martin languidly reflects on the fucked-up world around him. “Chaos giving orders, everything is upside down,” he muses. Halfway through, though, the zoned-out track builds to the kind of huge climax you’ve come to expect from Coldplay, and Martin finds comfort in companionship: “Love is the only thing left that's true.” Yes, the world may be a mess sometimes, but some things — like Coldplay’s affinity for dramatic and love-affirming finales — will never change.

“All I Can Think About Is You” appears on Coldplay’s upcoming Kaleidoscope EP. The five-track project arrives on July 14 and includes the previously released “Hypnotised,” as well as the band’s Chainsmokers collab, “Something Just Like This.”