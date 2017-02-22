Sorry, Haters, But The New Chainsmokers And Coldplay Song Rules

Getty Images

If The Chainsmokers somehow haven’t won you over yet, prepare for that to change. Pop’s hottest EDM duo has just unveiled its most famous collab to date, the Coldplay-featuring “Something Just Like This,” and it may also be their best.

If you can make it past the slightly eye roll-worthy first line (“I’ve been reading books of old”), you’ll soon reach a combination of gooey synths and starry-eyed lyrics that’ll make you feel as triumphant as the kid in a superhero cape on the single’s artwork. “I’m not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts/ Some superhero, some fairytale bliss/ Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss/ I want something just like this,” Chris Martin sings. Haters will call it corny, but the rest of us will just be over here jamming the hell out.

“Something Just Like This” will appear on The Chainsmokers’ upcoming debut album, Memories... Do Not Open, due out April 7.