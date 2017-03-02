Coldplay Celebrate Pisces Season (And Chris Martin’s Birthday) With ‘Hypnotised’

Getty Images

Shortly after dropping their surprise Chainsmokers collab, Coldplay have circled back with yet another emotional new track.

“Hypnotised” arrives on lead singer Chris Martin's 40th birthday. Pisces season is in full swing, and appropriately enough, the song's lyric video includes clips of Martin swimming in the ocean, his natural habitat.

The band also announced that they've got a new EP arriving in June called Kaleidoscope, because by some miracle Coldplay have never titled anything “kaleidoscope” before. “Hypnotised” is the last track on the five-song release, and though it's the first to see the light of day, it's not an official single.

There is a song called “A L I E N S” on the way, which may or may not be a collaboration with former Blink-182 guitarist and current UFO specialist Tom DeLonge.