Ariana Grande Vows To Return To 'Brave' Manchester For Benefit Concert In Heartbreaking Letter

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just a day after news broke that she would suspend six tour dates after a harrowing terror attack that left 22 dead and many more injured at her concert in Manchester, Ariana Grande has opened up in a heart-wrenching reflection.

Sending her "prayers and deepest condolences" to the victims and their loved ones, the singer went on to acknowledge, "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way." She added wistfully, "The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

In the four days since the Manchester Arena was rocked by an explosion, which British officials are investigating as the work of a possible terror cell, Grande's devoted fans have rallied around her, the young victims and their parents who are among the dead, as well as each other. That extended community has traded fan art and awareness symbols inspired by the the "Dangerous Woman" singer's signature bunny ears among many expressions of solidarity and support.

In her statement posted on Friday (May 26), Grande shared that she'd "been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week," remarking that their response had made her proud and inspired.

While a spate of events and premieres scheduled to take place in the U.K. have been canceled in the wake of the attack, Grande vowed today to return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester," where she'll host a charity concert whose proceeds would benefit victims and their families. "From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. ... This [attack] will not change that."

Read Grande's full statement below: