Manchester Police Arrest Suspect After Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Getty Images

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack

This is a developing story. Click here for the most recent updates.

Police have taken a suspect into custody after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people on Monday night (May 22).

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed Tuesday (May 23) that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester in conjunction with the attack at Manchester Arena.

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown. Police also said they believed the attack was carried out by a single bomber who died in the explosion.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Associated Press reports.

A second arrest at a nearby shopping center was believed to be unrelated to the attack.