Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Attack: Everything We Know So Far

On Monday night (May 22), attendees were evacuated from an Ariana Grande concert at England's Manchester Arena after an explosion killed 22 people and injured 59 more.
Updates continue to roll in on the story, but here's what we know so far.
The concert had just ended when an improvised explosive device went off in the venue's entry hall a little after 10:30 p.m. GMT
People at the concert reported hearing "a huge bomb-like bang" that caused panic among attendees as they made their way to the exits.
Police have confirmed 22 people were killed in the explosion and 59 injuredGetty Images
Among those hospitalized for injuries related to the blast are 12 children under the age of 16. More concert attendees remain missing.
Ariana Grande issued a statement on Twitter
The heartbroken star, who was not injured at the concert, reached out to her fans after safely evacuating the arena.
Three victims, ages 8, 18, and 16, have been identified
Three of those killed have been identified so far as Georgina Callander, 18, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, and John Atkinson, 26.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody and have been conducting searches at two local residences. A controlled explosion was performed in Fallowfield, a suburb of Manchester. The 23-year-old man in custody does not appear to be the same man who detonated the explosive device at the concert; police say that man, who has been identified as Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, was killed in the blast.
ISIS has claimed responsibility
ISIS issued a statement claiming one of its members carried out the attack.
Will Ariana Grande continue her tour?
It's currently unclear whether Ariana will perform in London as scheduled on May 25 and 26. TMZ reports that the singer has suspended her remaining European tour dates; however, a statement from the London venue where she's set to perform reads, "We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and will update as soon as we have further information."