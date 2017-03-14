Travis Scott Dropped Three New Songs While You Were Sleeping

Getty Images

On the heels of his arrest for “inciting a riot” at a concert in Arkansas last weekend, Travis Scott has generously unleashed three new songs.

The fresh tracks unexpectedly popped up on Scott’s Soundcloud late last night (May 15), and include a trap banger with Playboi Carti, “Green & Purple.” There’s also the hazy, low-key “Butterfly Effect,” and the livelier, confidence-boosting “A man.” No word yet on whether or not these three will make the cut for Scott’s upcoming album Astroworld, but they’re welcome new tunes nonetheless.

Scott’s Birds Eye View Tour continues through June, and then he’ll join his “goosebumps” collaborator Kendrick Lamar on the DAMN. Tour starting in July. In even more exciting news, he recently revealed that his highly anticipated collaborative album with Quavo is on the way — but he’s not revealing a date just yet.

“The Quavo album is coming soon,” he told GQ. “I'm dropping new music soon. You know how I do it though: I like surprises.”