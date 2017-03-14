Kendrick Lamar Announces DAMN. Tour With Travis Scott And D.R.A.M.

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is about to hit the road in support of his new album, DAMN., and he's bringing two special guests along with him.

The Compton rapper announced Monday (April 24) that he'd be heading out on the DAMN. tour alongside Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. As far as rap triads go, this one is pretty perfect: Kendrick just performed with Travis at Coachella, and if their new material feels a little heavy, at least you'll get to prep for it with some D.R.A.M. songs about strong weed and weak passwords.

The DAMN. tour will stop in 17 different North American cities starting mid-July and ending early August.