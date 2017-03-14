Travis Scott Left His Concert In Handcuffs For 'Inciting A Riot'

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Travis Scott is set to hit the road with Kendrick Lamar at the end of the summer, but he ran into trouble at a gig of his own in the meantime. Scott asked the crowd to rush the stage, and the mob pissed off law enforcement and venue security in the process.

According to TMZ, Scott — who was performing in Rogers, Arkansas — was arrested as soon as he finished his set on the grounds of inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor, and disorderly conduct.

Scott has done this before — at Lollapalooza 2015, where he also encouraged the crowd to jump barricades and swarm the area directly in front of where he was performing — and the Rogers police department confirmed that Scott's arrest was motivated by his disregard for "bypassing security protocols."

The Rogers PD also claim that several people were injured in the crush, and that Scott will have to return to Rogers for a court date regarding the charges. It's a bummer all around, but Scott has been released, which means a hiccup on his Birds Eye View tour schedule is unlikely.