Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar Wander A Fiery Hellscape In ‘Goosebumps’ Video

Getty Images

Travis Scott has just unleashed the video for his Kendrick Lamar collaboration “goosebumps,” and it definitely lives up to the name.

The BRTHR-directed clip begins with Scott waking up as a flaming skeleton, and the subsequent four minutes are packed with equally trippy visuals and extreme CGI. There are snarling dogs on leashes, models with bloody zombie mouths, and snakes slithering out of Scott’s eye sockets. Fresh off his “HUMBLE.” single, K. Dot shows up to drop his fiery bars in the midst of, fittingly enough, a flaming hellscape. And in the end, Scott gets swallowed up by the earth and grows a pair of wings. It’s spooky stuff.

You can watch the full video now on Apple Music, and catch a minute-long preview below.

Shortly after premiering “goosebumps,” Scott appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, where he said he was aiming to “give the people part of my conscience” with the new vid. He also previewed two new tracks featuring Quavo, revealing that he and the Migos rapper are currently working on a collaborative album. Hear the full interview below.