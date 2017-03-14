The High School Musical Cast Didn’t Stick To The Status Quo At The 2007 Movie Awards

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic / Mike Windle/Getty Images for Variety

Life was so simple 10 years ago. Instead of worrying about finals, student loans, and the job market, we just had to worry about surviving the wait all summer until the High School Musical 2 premiere.

The 2007 MTV Movie Awards aired two months before the DCOM sequel, so fans got to see their faves reunite on the red carpet and look — dare we say it? — fabulous. They were such babies back then! Where has the time gone?! Before we gear up to watch the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, let's take a look back at the East High Wildcats' first Movie Awards.

