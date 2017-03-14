The High School Musical Cast Didn’t Stick To The Status Quo At The 2007 Movie Awards

Life was so simple 10 years ago. Instead of worrying about finals, student loans, and the job market, we just had to worry about surviving the wait all summer until the High School Musical 2 premiere.
The 2007 MTV Movie Awards aired two months before the DCOM sequel, so fans got to see their faves reunite on the red carpet and look — dare we say it? — fabulous. They were such babies back then! Where has the time gone?! Before we gear up to watch the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, let's take a look back at the East High Wildcats' first Movie Awards.
-
For starters, Zac Efron (Troy) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) were a thing.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zanessa was the ship heard 'round the world. Too bad they don't talk anymore.
-
And everyone looked like they were heading off to prom.Kevin Mazur/WireImage
-
Though Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) was missing from the squad, the rest of the main six Wildcats were present, including Monique Coleman (Taylor).Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Plus, Amanda Bynes became an honorary Wildcat, since she and Efron costarred in Hairspray together.Kevin Mazur/WireImage
WHAT TEAM?!
Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.