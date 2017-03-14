The 2007 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet Looked Like A High School Prom

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

All of these famous people look like they got their outfits at the mall

The 2007 MTV Movie Awards red carpet was slightly fancier than previous red carpets, but it was way less intense than, oh, say, the Met Gala. In fact, is it just me or does it look like everyone bought their outfits last minute at the mall? I mean this as a compliment! Let's revisit some almost-iconic looks from a decade ago.

Zac Efron Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic High off the success of High School Musical, Zac Efron showed up wearing the finest suit he could find in Macy's boys department.

Jay Z Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jay Z must've gone shopping with Zac.

Mandy Moore Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Mandy brought her best smize. John Krasinski could not stop staring! Who wants to write this 2007-specific fanfic?

Vanessa Hudgens Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Invented the maxi dress.

Amanda Bynes Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Invented the bandage dress.

Ashley Tisdale Kevin Mazur/WireImage Looks like she's going to prom.

Jessica Alba Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jessica Alba? Also going to prom.

The cast of The Hills Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Looks like Audrina has come out to support Whitney and Lauren as they take their pre-prom photos.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag by Kevin Mazur/WireImage These two are set to win prom king and queen.

Paris Hilton Kevin Mazur/WireImage 2007: the year Paris Hilton invents the prom dress.

Rihanna Kevin Mazur/WireImage Incredible how Rihanna outlived everyone else on this list.

