The 2007 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet Looked Like A High School Prom

The 2007 MTV Movie Awards red carpet was slightly fancier than previous red carpets, but it was way less intense than, oh, say, the Met Gala. In fact, is it just me or does it look like everyone bought their outfits last minute at the mall? I mean this as a compliment! Let's revisit some almost-iconic looks from a decade ago.
Zac EfronJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
High off the success of High School Musical, Zac Efron showed up wearing the finest suit he could find in Macy's boys department.
Jay ZJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jay Z must've gone shopping with Zac.
Mandy MooreJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mandy brought her best smize. John Krasinski could not stop staring! Who wants to write this 2007-specific fanfic?
Vanessa HudgensJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Invented the maxi dress.
Amanda BynesJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Invented the bandage dress.
Ashley TisdaleKevin Mazur/WireImage
Looks like she's going to prom.
Jessica AlbaJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jessica Alba? Also going to prom.
The cast of The HillsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Looks like Audrina has come out to support Whitney and Lauren as they take their pre-prom photos.
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montagby Kevin Mazur/WireImage
These two are set to win prom king and queen.
Paris HiltonKevin Mazur/WireImage
2007: the year Paris Hilton invents the prom dress.
RihannaKevin Mazur/WireImage
Incredible how Rihanna outlived everyone else on this list.
