Sorry, Zanessa Fans: Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Don’t Talk Anymore

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Fans who still believe Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens might find a place in this world someday are in for a rude awakening. Don't shoot the messenger, but Hudgens shared some upsetting news during an interview with Access Hollywood Live Wednesday (March 22).

After chatting about her new show Powerless, Hudgens was asked if she still kept up with her High School Musical costars. Unsurprisingly, Hudgens admitted she just texted Ashley Tisdale about her new YouTube video with her niece, but that's not really what fans wanted to know — since it's obvious Hudgens and Tisdale are total BFFs. No, the people want need to know if Hudgens still talks with ex-boyfriend Efron.

In a heartbreaking declaration, Hudgens confessed, "I completely lost contact with him." Guess she's gotta go her own way, right? (Sorry.)

However, Hudgens does talk fondly about longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, calling him "the best" and discussing how strong their communication is, which has allowed their relationship to last as long as it has. Sadly, it doesn't sound like Zanessa will ever work this out, you can bet on it. (Sorry again.)