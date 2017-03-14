Jenelle Evans' Munchkins Are Already Having A 'Chit Chat'

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Shortly after Jenelle Evans welcomed her daughter Ensley, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared a heartwarming glimpse of Kaiser adapting to his new "big brother status" (grinning from ear to ear while holding the newborn nugget). And more than three months later, the 25-year-old's second son is just as smitten with his little sister as he was during those early days with the "sugar plum."

"He's so proud to be a big brother and she loves him so much! Currently melting #Siblings #BrotherAndSister," the mother of three captioned the Instagram clip above, which finds the infant and the toddler having a "chit chat" (aka talking in their own language). Now if we only knew what they were saying...in a few years we will understand 'em both loud and clear!

Keep documenting and posting the precious interactions, Jenelle! Until then, relive the moment Jenelle and fiancé David Eason told their family about their child on the way in the TM2 clip below.