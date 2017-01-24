Jenelle Evans Welcomes Daughter Ensley

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans officially has her very own mini-me!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member -- who will document this exciting time during this season of the aforementioned MTV series -- just welcomed her first daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with beau David Eason. Jace and Kaiser are big brothers to a sister -- better get used to playing with the ladies, guys!

"And she has arrived," the proud mama captioned the family photograph above, shortly after the birth. What a beautiful moment for the trio!

Jenelle and David announced in August that they were expecting a baby girl together, and the 16 and Pregnant alum gushed that they couldn't "be any happier" to meet their brand-new addition. Jenelle made sure to chronicle special moments throughout this pregnancy -- from her boys bonding with their gal sibling (belly kisses are the best!) to a pink-filled shower with her nearest and dearest. And now, the fun with Baby E really begins!

Be sure to offer your congratulations to Jenelle and her family in the comments -- and watch the clan on Teen Mom 2 every Monday to see Jenelle's pregnancy and Ensley's evolution!