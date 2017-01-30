'Big Brother Status': Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser Bonds With Baby Ensley

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

The 'Teen Mom 2' kiddos look positively precious in their first joint photograph

Kaiser Griffith was Jenelle Evans' youngest for more than two years – but the Teen Mom 2 toddler certainly seems to be embracing the role of middle child.

"#BigBrotherStatus,” the proud mother of three (who welcomed her mini-me six days ago with beau David Eason) captioned the photo below, which finds Kaiser proudly holding his snoozing sister Ensley. Would you look at Kaiser's sweet smile? Won't be long before these two are playing and running around together.

In addition to sharing the heartwarming photograph of the MTV sibs, Jenelle offered a few updates regarding her darling newborn. For starters, Baby E prefers to rest when the sun is out (uh-oh...):

And Jenelle is back to wearing her pre-pregnancy clothes:

