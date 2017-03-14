Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Ensley and Watson certainly looked like they had a day to remember

Here's How The Teen Mom 2 Babies Celebrated Their First Easter

The Teen Mom 2 kiddos know a thing or two about the Easter bunny and egg hunts -- and two new additions to the MTV series just marked their first celebration of the Christian holiday with their adoring families. Specifically, Jenelle Evans' mini-me Ensley Jolie Eason and Chelsea Houska's "love bug" Watson Cole DeBoer. Ladies first...

"1st Easter! #HappyEaster," mother-of-three Jenelle captioned the adorable Instagram image of her grinning "Little Miss Perfect." That mint-green floral frock -- and, of course, that smile!

In addition, Mrs. Cole DeBoer offered a glimpse of her "dapper" dude in his finest Sunday attire.

And then there's a picture framer of Aubree proudly holding her little brother in the middle of their festivities.

Lastly, Cole shared a look from inside his "amazing household" -- and offered proof that the Easter bunny gave these two munchkins some special treats.

Happy belated Easter to the Teen Mom 2 clans -- and be sure to catch the premiere of Teen Mom OG tonight at 9/8c.