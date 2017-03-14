Cole DeBoer's Instagram

Chelsea Houska Says Her Son Is A Love Bug (And We Agree)

Chelsea Houska's son Watson looks pretty adorable wearing any type of outfit (special mention for the camo onesie) -- and now the Teen Mom 2 tot is proving that he even looks scrumptious sporting attire emblazoned with a not-so-cute animal.

"Love bug," Chelsea captioned the photograph above, which finds her handsome boy proudly donning a T-shirt with a large insect (a beetle, perhaps?). Clearly, the creepy crawler isn't scaring the two-month-old (that slight grin and perfect eye contact!) -- and the pun is on point, Chelsea.

Speaking of the kiddo's style, Chelsea's hubby Cole DeBoer couldn't help but compliment his mini-me's fashion in a recent Instagram photograph (featured below). We have to agree with you, Cole!