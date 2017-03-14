Cole DeBoer's Instagram

Chelsea Houska Says Her Son Is A Love Bug (And We Agree)

See how the 'Teen Mom 2' tot's latest ensemble proves it

Chelsea Houska's son Watson looks pretty adorable wearing any type of outfit (special mention for the camo onesie) -- and now the Teen Mom 2 tot is proving that he even looks scrumptious sporting attire emblazoned with a not-so-cute animal.

"Love bug," Chelsea captioned the photograph above, which finds her handsome boy proudly donning a T-shirt with a large insect (a beetle, perhaps?). Clearly, the creepy crawler isn't scaring the two-month-old (that slight grin and perfect eye contact!) -- and the pun is on point, Chelsea.

Speaking of the kiddo's style, Chelsea's hubby Cole DeBoer couldn't help but compliment his mini-me's fashion in a recent Instagram photograph (featured below). We have to agree with you, Cole!