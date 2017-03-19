Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

'It was important to share this story through my eyes'

Kim Kardashian Is 'Not Going To Hold Back' About Her Difficult Robbery KUWTK Episode

Kim Kardashian's robbery has been a prominent fixture in the promotional spots for this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the episode that recounts her terrifying ordeal in Paris will air tonight (March 19).

Before tuning in, Kardashian opened up on Twitter about the episode, and why this one is going to be an understandably brutal one for her to sit through.

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," she wrote. "However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted."

She then thanked the French police for their "incredibly hard work," referring to the progress they've made with her case and the suspects they've apprehended.

After the robbery in October and husband Kanye West's hospitalization — which will also be discussed in this season of KUWTK — Kardashian and her family retreated from the public eye to heal and keep a low profile for the rest of 2016.

Here's this offers more closure for Kardashian, and that the parties responsible are brought to justice soon.