The Next Season Of KUWTK Gets Way Too Real Way Too Quick

We knew that the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would recount the terrifying ordeal that was Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, but we now have a more substantial glimpse at just how real the reality show is going to get.

In a new trailer for KUWTK, the robbery and Kanye West's hospitalization aren't the only topics up for discussion: Family strife facing Rob, Blac Chyna, and their tumultuous relationship factor into the brief clip, as do the on again/off again romantic whims of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The sisters deliver the real talk immediately. Khloé says, straight-up, that her career is about "being vulnerable and sharing my life with people." Kendall stresses how nuts life in the public eye can be, and soon familiar images of a bawling, worried Kim and soundbites from her conversation surrounding West's hospitalization come up. Disick admits to being a sex addict in a heated moment, and Rob screams that Khloé is a "hater and a liar" over the phone.

Whew. Between breakups, makeups, criminal developments, traumatic life events, and a whole lot of tears, this is shaping up to be the most brutal season of KUWTK ever, from the looks of it. Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenner fam has each other, and love seems to be the one constant in this bonkers time in their lives — and in this insane clip.