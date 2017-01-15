New Details Reportedly Emerge Regarding Kim Kardashian's Robbery Account

Getty Images

Shortly following the arrests of several suspects connected to Kim Kardashian's robbery, France's Le Journal du Dimanche has published what they report to be Kardashian's account to the Paris authorities who responded to the October 2 incident.

The French newspaper recounts, in Kardashian's translated testimony, what went down in her room at Paris's No Address Hotel when masked men broke in, tied her up, and made off with millions of dollars in jewelry, including a ring from husband Kanye West.

Le Journal du Dimanche reports that Kardashian had parted ways with sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her assistant, Stephanie Sheppard, for the evening and had returned to her room before she heard footsteps in the hallway and called for her bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. The men who then broke into her room were wearing ski masks, with one of them in a Police jacket, and a thief in ski goggles then demanded that Kardashian hand over her ring, worth $4 million, at gunpoint.

"He pointed the gun at me," Kardashian told the police according to Le Journal du Dimanche. "He takes the ring, he has gloves. He asked me where were the jewels and the money. They grabbed me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath. We then went back to the room and they pushed me onto the bed. And then, they tied me with plastic cords and Scotch [tape] on my hands. Then, they taped my mouth and legs. They took me to my bathroom, specifically my bathtub."

The report lists off the jewelry that was stolen — which included a necklace spelling out the name of her son, Saint, a Rolex, two Cartier bracelets, and more — and states that Kardashian believed the thieves to be "inexperienced" based on how they restrained her.

The robbery is the focus of the promotional material that's been released for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which returns in March, as the trailer for the forthcoming premiere includes footage of Kardashian describes the horrific ordeal to her sisters.