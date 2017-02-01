Kim Kardashian Meets With French Authorities To Provide Her Robbery Testimony

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Another day, another development in the case of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery.

Now that suspects have been arraigned and charged, the details of her police report have been made public, and her emotionally charged retelling of the incident is about to air on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has officially provided her testimony to the authorities — and she didn't have to leave the country to do it.

E! News reports that Kardashian flew to New York with her children to meet with French authorities on February 1, in order to potentially ID two of the 17 suspects connected to the incident.

TMZ noted that Kardashian met not just with her attorneys, but the judge assigned to the case, with the legal proceedings taking place in Kardashian's NYC hotel room instead of French chambers. (According to TMZ, this isn't unusual for French legal proceedings, especially when it comes to headline-worthy criminal cases: Judges can travel to the victim, instead of the other way around, and Kardashian doesn't have to be subject to cross-testimony by the defense.)

It sounds like there's still a long way to go in regards to a verdict, but still, it's promising and a step toward finding the men who broke into her room in the middle of the night, held her at gunpoint, tied her up, gagged her, and made off with millions in jewelry in one dizzying, terrifying ordeal. Here's hoping Kardashian can close this painful chapter sooner rather than later.