Drake Confirms More Life Is Coming With A Dramatic Announcement

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The end of Drake's Boy Meets World Tour is still a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean he's holding back from starting his next big project.

Back in January, Drake performed never-before-heard tracks for his crowd in Amsterdam, and told them that More Life, his playlist project that seeks to tie a thread between his biggest works, would be out before February 26, his next show in town.

We're now nearly two weeks into March, and the big More Life reveal hasn't taken place yet — but we do have a teaser to feast our eyes on in the meantime.

Does Drake deliver any clues here? Not really: The vibe of the video is identical to what we've seen from his European jaunt, and there clip packs in peeks at his live show, his after-hours hangs, and how he shuttles back and forth between the stage and the club.

There isn't a lick of music to be heard save for a subtle, eerie instrumental movement in the background, and it does just enough to build up the drama before revealing that More Life drops on March 18.