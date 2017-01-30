Drake Previews New Song, Teases More Life Release Date

Getty Images

Drizzy got down to business during the first stop of his Boy Meets World tour

While kicking off his European Boy Meets World tour over the weekend, Drake treated fans to a brand-new song that finds him as boastful as ever.

During a performance break at the Amsterdam gig, Drizzy played his hard-hitting new record, which features lines like “dream about work in my sleep” and “studio right in my yacht.” According to Miss Info, the as-yet-untitled song features rising U.K. rapper Giggs.

Drake didn’t specify whether the new song would appear on More Life, his playlist collaboration with Apple that he says will bridge the gap between his major releases. He did, however, tease the project’s release date by revealing it’d be out before he returns to Amsterdam on February 26.

“I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam, but the best part of that is, if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is gonna be out and we can just do some whole new shit,” he told the crowd. In other words, Drizzy season is fast approaching ... though for a dude as hyperproductive as Drake, you could pretty much say every season is Drizzy season.