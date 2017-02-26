Ethan Miller/WireImage + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Drake Has Nothing But Hugs And Hometown Love For The Weeknd

Drake is currently touring Europe, and he's shared some photos of his February 24 performance in Oberhausen, Germany that feature the meme of the moment and his fellow Torontonian, The Weekend.

In addition to cracking up at a riff on "cash me ousside" that a fan scrawled on a giant poster, Drake shared some scarlet-washed shots of The Weeknd in action. We're used to seeing Abel Tesfaye brooding while crooning his way through a track, but here, Drake zooms in on a smile from his pal onstage.

The two recently appeared in Tesfaye's video for "Reminder," and based on this huge hug, it's clear to see that Drake is thrilled to be working with the Starboy again.