Drake Is Plotting His Return To Acting — Yes, Really

Getty Images

He also reveals more about his mysterious 'More Life' project

Drake interviews are few and far between these days, so when one pops up, you better believe you ought to hang on to every word.

Today (January 26), Drizzy popped up on the "Cal Cast" podcast, hosted by his longtime pal John Calipari, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach. Their wide-ranging 45-minute interview covered everything from music to sports to acting, which, interestingly enough, the rapper says he wants to get back into.

“Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into, I think after I release More Life and finish this tour,” the Degrassi alum said. “I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

Before that, though, there’s his mysterious More Life project, which he revealed is a playlist he’s doing with Apple Music to bridge the gap between his major releases.

“To keep people excited, give them new music, let them know I’m still hungry,” Drake explained. “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered... as an emotion-evoking artist.”

Stream the entire episode below.