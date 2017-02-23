Does Lorde's SNL Performance Mean We're Finally Getting New Music?

The time has come, Lorde fans: She's booked for Coachella, she debuted a new look, and now, she's heading to Saturday Night Live as its musical guest on March 11.
All signs point to New Music O'Clock for the New Zealand ambassador/Oceanic representative of Taylor Swift's squad, and there's a very good chance her two songs at SNL will be never-before-heard singles off her forthcoming album.
On February 16, NME reported on an internal memo that allegedly circulated at Republic Records regarding the follow-up to Lorde's 2013 debut, Pure Heroine. The memo revealed her sophomore full-length's release date — or the release date for a new single, perhaps — to be March 7.
With SNL's March 11 broadcast in mind, this syncs up perfectly with Republic's supposed timeframe, so fingers crossed we'll have the next "Royals" soon enough.