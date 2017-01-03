Beyoncé Has Snatched Coachella’s 2017 Flower Crown

Getty Images

Looks like winter's almost over: The 2017 Coachella lineup has been released, and the headliners alone are worth breaking out the flower crowns for.

Well, kind of. Each of the year's three headliners is exciting, but mostly because they'll be bringing the kind of heavy, soul-baring music that makes you want to wail and/or gnash teeth while you're dancing barefoot in the desert. Radiohead's latest album is about both a heavy breakup and climate change–fueled apocalypse. Beyoncé is in her Lemonade era, a.k.a. not fucking around whatsoever. And Kendrick Lamar is Kendrick Lamar — even his most radio-friendly jams are about drinking yourself to death.

Also billed for 2017 are Lorde, who'll probably have some new music to share after she comes out of hibernation, and Future, who puts on one hell of a show. Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q, DJ Khaled, and Travis Scott will show up, too, as will everyone's favorite sentient confection, Marshmello. Look, they're not all downers.