Lorde’s Latest Haircut Is Her Shortest Yet

Last month, Lorde said she was "tearing her hair out" over her upcoming album. Well, she wasn't lying.

OK, she didn't actually tear her hair out. But she did get a haircut!

She debuted a departure from her signature long locks back in the fall, but this is her shortest cut yet. Jen Atkin, hairstylist to the stars (and the brains behind Kendall Jenner's recent lob), called Lorde her "latest victim."

You heard it here first: LOBS ARE TRENDING FOR SPRING.