Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lorde Is 'Tearing Her Hair Out' Over Her Upcoming Album

Lorde continues to dangle her sophomore record in front of fans. The follow-up to 2013's Pure Heroine is apparently coming soon, but there's still no album title or release date in sight.

Early Tuesday morning (January 31), Lorde teased her upcoming music on Instagram, sharing her private songwriting space with followers. She also revealed that she's basically nocturnal.

"Welcome to Ella's corner," she captioned a photo posted at 5 a.m. (Ella is her real name, by the way.) "I've worn nothing but turtlenecks for two weeks now. You can often find me here between the hours of 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., tearing my hair out about line breaks and occasionally doing something half decent."

Lorde has been dropping vague hints about her record left and right. Just days ago, she went on a tweeting spree about listening to "cathartic pop records" after a "horrifying, anxiety-inducing week of news."

She left her fans hanging, however: "You're probably guessing what kind of record I've made based on these tweets..."

C'mon, Ella, we've already waited over three years for this record! At least give us a title to speculate wildly about.