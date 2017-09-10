MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
40:42
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Daddy Always Comes Back
Mia feels pressure at home, Megan and Dylan try to rekindle their relationship, Sassi plans a surprise for her boyfriend, and Chloe celebrates Marley's first birthday.
10/09/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
I Deserve to Be Happy!
Sassi considers starting a new career, Megan plays mediator between Dylan and her family, Amber goes to therapy with Ste, and Chloe starts house-hunting.
10/16/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Squish Bucket Chicken Nugget!
Mia celebrates Marliya's first birthday, Megan feels stuck in between Dylan and her family, Sassi and Darren's relationship is on the rocks, and Chloe gets financial advice.
10/23/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Cupid's Arrow
"Amber celebrates Valentine's Day with Alex, Mia tries to offer an olive branch, Jordan forgets a gift for Chloe, Megan prepares for her new baby, and Sassi struggles with her career choice. "
10/30/2017
41:20
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
I'm a Mum… Again!
Megan goes into labor, Jordan goes on a guys-only trip to Amsterdam, Sassi and Zena'ya get christened, Mia tries to make it work with Manley, and Amber deals with her breakup.
11/06/2017
41:23
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
I'm Done
Megan gives Dylan the cold shoulder, Chloe learns to drive, Sassi goes on a family vacation, Amber gives Ste a birthday present, and Mia comes to a crossroads in her relationship.
11/13/2017
About Teen Mum Season 2