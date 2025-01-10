Explore highlights, exclusives and more. Watch new episodes via your TV provider, only on MTV.
Explore The Challenge Universe
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals
New Episodes Weds at 8/7c on MTV
Enemies must work together if they want to win it all on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.
The Challenge: All Stars Final Words
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - An Un-Rivaled TwistThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 28s
- 04/17/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - This Is Why We're RivalsThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 26s
- 04/03/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Star-Crossed RivalsThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 28s
- 03/27/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - You D-Rival Me CrazyThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 25s
- 03/20/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Old Friends, New RivalsThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 3s
- 03/13/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - A Star-Holder Is BornThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 51s
- 03/13/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Tri-Rival PursuitThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 16s
- 03/13/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Ring Around the RivalThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 5s
- 03/13/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Rivals in the RuffThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 43s
- 03/13/2025
- All Stars: Rivals Final Words - Rivals on the EdgeThe eliminated players reflect on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 39s
- 03/13/2025
Rivals Interviews
- What Makes You an All Star?The Challengers define what makes them All Stars.
- 2m 16s
- 02/03/2025
- The Rivalries, Pt. 2Get to know the cast of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.
- 2m
- 02/03/2025
- The Rivalries, Pt. 1Get to know the cast of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.
- 2m 19s
- 02/03/2025
- Strengths and Weaknesses, Pt. 1The Challengers analyze their Rival's strengths and weaknesses.
- 1m 58s
- 02/06/2025
- Strengths and Weaknesses, Pt. 2The Challengers analyze their Rival's strengths and weaknesses.
- 2m 3s
- 02/06/2025
- What's More Important: The Title or Money?The Challengers weigh in on the importance of winning.
- 1m 37s
- 02/06/2025
- Rivalries TriviaThe Challengers test their knowledge in a game of Rivalries Trivia.
- 3m 11s
- 02/06/2025
The Challenge on Pluto TV
The Challenge on Pluto TV
Stream All Your Favorite Episodes
Stay in the game with a channel dedicated to all things The Challenge.
The Challenge's Women Champions
- The Battle of the Eras Female Winner Is RevealedWatch this highlight from The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.
- 6m 24s
- 01/10/2025
- Devin and Tori Are Challenge ChampionsTJ crowns Devin and Tori, who gift a bit of their own prize money to the other three teams that made the final.
- 5m 30s
- 02/22/2023
- Kaycee Makes a Million-Dollar DecisionHaving just won Spies, Lies & Allies, Kaycee and her partner, CT, must decide how much, if any, of the million-dollar prize they'll share with the second- and third-place teams.
- 3m 49s
- 12/15/2021
- Amber Goes from Underdog to Top DogWith the help of a legendary partner, rookie Amber B crosses the finish line on Double Agents and discovers why The Challenge is the best game in the world.
- 4m 39s
- 04/21/2021
- Jenny Wins a Whole Lot More Than £2Even though she's never won more than a couple bucks in Vegas, Jenny marches up a snowy peak and claims the $500,000 top prize in Total Madness.
- 1m 32s
- 07/15/2020
- Ashley Becomes a Champion of ChampionsEven though she was seen as an underdog, Ashley manages to defy the odds and walk away with more than $120,000 on Invasion of the Champions.
- 3m 10s
- 05/09/2017
- Cara Maria Takes the Gold on Battle of the BloodlinesStanding in the middle of an Olympic stadium, Cara Maria is overwhelmed when she and her cousin Jamie are named champions.
- 2m 33s
- 02/17/2016
- Sarah's Big Move Pays Off on Battle of the Exes IIAfter making a gutsy play to take Bananas and Nany out of the final, Sarah's decision pays off big when she and Jordan reach the top of the mountain first.
- 2m 13s
- 03/24/2015
- Laurel Wins All on Her OwnAfter three previous final appearances, Laurel finally becomes a Challenge champ on Free Agents and reflects on the path that got her there.
- 2m 34s
- 06/26/2014
- Paula Proves She's Not Just a One-Win WonderAfter winning the first Rivals, Paula manages to team up with a different frenemy, Emily, and win it all again on Rivals II.
- 1m 58s
- 09/25/2013
- Paula and Evelyn Go from Rivals to ChampsOn Rivals, Paula and Evelyn reach the top of the peak and claim first prize, reflecting on their journey from enemies to friends.
- 58s
- 08/24/2011
- Carley Comes Through for Her TeamAs Carley and Landon race up a snowy hill against Kenny and Laurel for first place on Fresh Meat II, Carley's refusal to quit makes all the difference.
- 2m 20s
- 06/09/2010
- Rachel Lifts Herself Above the Men on the Duel IIWith Brad and Evan nipping at her heels, Rachel decides she's not just going to be the first-place woman, but first place overall.
- 1m 21s
- 06/10/2009
- Jodi Pulls Off a $150,000 Balancing ActAs things come down to the wire on The Duel, Jodi powers through her physical exhaustion to balance herself on a teeter-totter.
- 1m 15s
- 01/18/2007
- Aviv's Puzzle Skills Win Her Team a Mountain of CashAviv keeps a cool head and knocks out the final puzzle, then she and Darrell race up a mountain to claim $250,000 and the Fresh Meat championship.
- 2m 13s
- 09/04/2006
The Challenge Final Words
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Must Win EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 4s
- 01/08/2025
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Location Change EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 8s
- 01/08/2025
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Swinging EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 25s
- 12/07/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Thinking Thin EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 13s
- 12/07/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - The Era of the PurgeThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 2m 56s
- 11/15/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Best Friends 4EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 15s
- 11/15/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Payback EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m
- 11/01/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - A New EraThe eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 7s
- 10/25/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - An Era of OneThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 7s
- 10/25/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - The Era of the GladiatorThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 31s
- 10/11/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - Trust in Your EraThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 16s
- 10/04/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - My Real Friends EraThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 58s
- 10/03/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - An Era TraditionThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 43s
- 09/19/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - My Trivia EraThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 47s
- 09/05/2024
- Battle of the Eras Final Words - A Fatal EraThe eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 47s
- 08/28/2024
- Final Words - The Era Invitational: Part 2 (Pt. 4)The eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 2m 10s
- 08/21/2024
- Final Words - The Era Invitational: Part 2 (Pt. 3)The eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 1m 40s
- 08/21/2024
- Final Words - The Era Invitational: Part 2 (Pt. 2)The eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 2m 11s
- 08/21/2024
- Final Words - The Era Invitational: Part 2 (Pt. 1)The eliminated players reflect on the battles that sent them home.
- 2m 16s
- 08/21/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - The Beginning of the EndWatch this exclusive interview from The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.
- 1m 4s
- 02/14/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Feel the Bern, Pt. 3Watch this exclusive interview from The Battle: Challenge for a New Champion.
- 1m 25s
- 02/07/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Feel the Bern, Pt. 2Watch this exclusive interview from The Battle: Challenge for a New Champion.
- 1m 3s
- 02/07/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Feel the Bern, Pt. 1Watch this exclusive interview from The Battle: Challenge for a New Champion.
- 1m 4s
- 02/07/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Family Knows Best, Pt. 3The eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 2s
- 01/31/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Family Knows Best, Pt. 2The eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 4s
- 01/31/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Family Knows Best, Pt. 1The eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m
- 01/31/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Welcome to Conquest, Pt. 2The eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 46s
- 01/24/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Welcome to Conquest, Pt. 1The eliminated player reflects on the battle that sent them home.
- 1m 1s
- 01/24/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Don't Let TJ DecideThe eliminated contestant, a longtime fan of The Challenge, expresses disappointment at flaming out after so much preparation, but they're proud of giving the game their all.
- 1m 14s
- 01/17/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - El SaboteurThe eliminated competitor has no regrets about their approach to the game, and they credit their opponent for using superior skills and tenacity to beat them.
- 1m 6s
- 01/10/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - A Legend ReturnsThe eliminated player reflects on what went wrong during their final battle and celebrates the underdog stories that make The Challenge a unique competition.
- 1m 29s
- 01/03/2024
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - My Own Worst FrenemyThe eliminated player discusses how The Challenge can be a validating experience for its players and reminds the competitors it's still anyone's game regardless of the opponent.
- 1m 4s
- 12/27/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Feeling UsedThe eliminated player gives props to their competitor for staying calm and performing well in the biggest moment, and even offers some advice for managing relationships this season.
- 1m 6s
- 12/20/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - A Banana SplitThe eliminated player expresses respect for their opponent, attributes a rough start in the final challenge to overthinking, and reconsiders their approach to the social element of the game.
- 1m 3s
- 12/13/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Struggling to Hold It TogetherThe eliminated player sheds some tears as they reflect on their final challenge, their experience during the season and what they hope others learn from their journey.
- 1m 16s
- 12/06/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - So Flip-FloppyThe terminated player talks about being outsmarted and outplayed by their opponent, the bonds they've cultivated in the house, which contender they hope makes it to the final three and more.
- 1m 3s
- 11/29/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - The Big MistakeAfter a well-fought battle, the eliminated contender congratulates the winners, reflects on weaknesses in their strategy and reveals who they'd like to win.
- 1m 12s
- 11/22/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - Countdown to ChaosFighting back tears, the eliminated contender struggles to put into words what went wrong and expresses disappointment at having their time in the competition cut short.
- 1m 9s
- 11/15/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - I'm Coming OutDespite a disappointing result, the eliminated competitor remains proud of their approach throughout the season and credits their opponent for a hard-fought challenge.
- 1m 9s
- 11/08/2023
- Battle for a New Champion Final Words - It's a Matter of SemanticsThe defeated player expresses no regrets about their effort in the elimination challenge and looks back fondly on a bond they formed with a fellow competitor.
- 1m 7s
- 11/08/2023
The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Cast Interviews
- The Challenge 40 Cast Reacts to Iconic MomentsDevin Walker, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira and more castmates of The Challenge watch memorable moments from the last 40 seasons.
- 10m 57s
- 08/19/2024
- The Challenge 40 Cast Reacts to Their First AppearancesDerrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Nehemiah Clark and more castmates of The Challenge watch clips of their first appearances on their seasons.
- 11m 4s
- 08/19/2024
- The Challenge Feud: Battle of the ErasJohnny Bananas quizzes castmates from all seasons of The Challenge on franchise-specific questions voted on by the fans.
- 5m 53s
- 08/19/2024
- The Challenge 40 Cast Reacts to Biggest BetrayalsTony Raines, Johnny Bananas and more castmates of The Challenge look back at some of the most shocking betrayals over the last 40 seasons.
- 12m 7s
- 08/19/2024
- The Challenge: Through the ErasCara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello and more castmates reflect on their experiences on The Challenge throughout the last 40 seasons.
- 6m 45s
- 08/19/2024
- Remembering KnightThe cast members reflect on the loss of their brother-in-arms Ryan Knight, known for his unique spirit and mischievous sense of humor.
- 2m
- 08/19/2024
- Trivia with TJ: Cory vs. AneesaHost TJ Lavin quizzes Aneesa Ferreira and Cory Wharton on questions about past The Challenge event winners, technology and more.
- 5m 20s
- 08/19/2024
- What Era Are You In?Heartthrob vibes, a fearless comeback and champion energy: The players are manifesting their best selves for The Challenge Season 40.
- 2m 34s
- 08/19/2024
- Remembering DiemThe late Diem Brown is honored for her determined spirit, grace and dignity in sharing her ovarian cancer journey with the world.
- 3m 44s
- 08/19/2024
- The Challenge 40 Cast on Their Past WinsThe contestants recall their victories from seasons past and ponder their strategies for the new multi-generational version of the game.
- 2m 48s
- 08/19/2024
- Trivia with TJ: Bananas vs. ToriFan faves Johnny Bananas and Tori Deal square off with trivia about infamous The Challenge moments, historical figures and more.
- 4m 15s
- 08/19/2024
- Trivia with TJ: Devin vs. Cara MariaDevin Walker and Cara Maria Sorbello test their knowledge with trivia about Olympic athletes, The Challenge history and more.
- 3m 36s
- 09/10/2024
The Official Challenge Podcast
The Official Challenge Podcast
Go Beyond the Competition
Challenge veterans Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal go behind the scenes as they break down the show each week.
The Challenge Home Turf
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E1 Chris "CT" Tamburello
- 41m 16s
- 02/01/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E2 Cara Maria Sorbello
- 29m 17s
- 02/08/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E3 Amanda Garcia
- 27m 33s
- 02/15/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E4 Darrell Taylor
- 31m 35s
- 02/21/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E5 Tori Deal
- 26m 39s
- 02/28/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E6 Devin Walker
- 36m 26s
- 03/07/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E7 Tula "Big T" Fazakerley
- 30m 7s
- 03/14/2024
- The Challenge: Home TurfS1 E8 Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
- 29m 17s
- 03/21/2024
The Challenge Workout
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E1 Full Body with Nelson Thomas
- 35m 42s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E2 Leg Day with Rachel & Tori
- 33m 53s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E3 Arms with Rachel & Mark
- 35m 16s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E4 Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey
- 34m 53s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E5 Ass and Abs with Rachel and Devyn
- 35m 13s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS1 E6 Full Body Body-Weight with Rachel and Nicole
- 33m 58s
- 09/12/2022
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E1 Bodyweight
- 34m 35s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E2 Ass Day
- 33m 37s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E3 Push & Pull
- 34m 35s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E4 Core & Cardio
- 35m 9s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E5 Compound Moves
- 34m 3s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E6 Upper Body
- 34m 32s
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E7 Lower Body
- 35m
- 06/16/2023
- The Challenge WorkoutS2 E8 Heavy Full Body
- 34m 20s
- 06/16/2023
The Challenge Spotify Playlist
The Challenge Spotify Playlist
Don't Miss a Beat
Jam out to all the best tracks from each episode.
The Challenge Shop
The Challenge Shop
Suit Up Like the Pros
Shop everything from workout gear, accessories and more.