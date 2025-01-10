  • The Challenge Universe

    The Challenge Universe

    Explore highlights, exclusives and more. Watch new episodes via your TV provider, only on MTV.

    How to Watch

    • Explore The Challenge Universe

    The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

    The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

    New Episodes Weds at 8/7c on MTV

    Enemies must work together if they want to win it all on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

    Watch Trailer

    The Challenge: All Stars Final Words

    Rivals Interviews

    The Challenge on Pluto TV

    The Challenge on Pluto TV

    Stream All Your Favorite Episodes

    Stay in the game with a channel dedicated to all things The Challenge.

    Watch Now

    The Challenge's Women Champions

    The Challenge Final Words

    The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras Cast Interviews

    The Official Challenge Podcast

    The Official Challenge Podcast

    Go Beyond the Competition

    Challenge veterans Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal go behind the scenes as they break down the show each week.

    Listen on Spotify

    The Challenge Home Turf

    The Challenge Workout

    The Challenge Spotify Playlist

    The Challenge Spotify Playlist

    Don't Miss a Beat

    Jam out to all the best tracks from each episode.

    Listen on Spotify

    The Challenge Shop

    The Challenge Shop

    Suit Up Like the Pros

    Shop everything from workout gear, accessories and more.

    Shop Now

    About The Challenge

    Reality stars battle for the title of The Challenge Champion through grueling physical and mental tasks and careful strategy, and the games continue in Final Words interviews, an All Stars competition and beyond.

    Follow