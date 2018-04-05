  • Jersey Shore

    Jersey Shore

    A group of fun-loving housemates make unforgettable memories with their friends, partners and families at the Jersey Shore and on their many trips across America and beyond.

    How to Watch

    • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    S7 E22 • The Meme

    The cast of Jersey Shore swore they would always do a vacation together. Now, five years, five kids, three marriages, and who knows how many GTL sessions later, the gang is back together and on vacation in a swanky house in Miami Beach.

    The Jersey Shore Franchise

    Jersey Shore on Pluto TV

    Jersey Shore on Pluto TV

    Stream Your Favorite Episodes

    Cabs are here! Relive the adventures of your favorite Jersey Shore housemates with episodes streaming on Pluto TV.

    Watch on Pluto TV

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation Spotify Playlist

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation Spotify Playlist

    Turn Up with Songs from the Show

    Hear your favorite songs from the spin-off series, all in one convenient place.

    Listen on Spotify

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation Merch

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation Merch

    Show Your Jersey Shore Pride

    Get official clothing, accessories and more from the online store.

    Shop Now

    About Jersey Shore

    Follow Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the Seaside Heights, NJ, crew as they grow up, fall in love, start families and party.

    Follow