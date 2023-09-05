YOUR FAVORITE MTV SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
All Star Shore
New Episodes June 1 8/7c
NEW EPISODES JUNE 1 8/7c
On this party competition show, international stars bring their A games for a chance to win $150,000.
Episodes & Videos
About
Watch More Beachside Hijinks
PARTY AT THE SHORES
Trailer
00:30
Come for the Competition, Stay to Party on All Star Shore
Trailer
S1
Stars from Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, Jersey Shore and more unite on All Star Shore, premiering on MTV on June 1 at 8/7c.
05/09/2023
About
