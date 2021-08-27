Vinny's Perfect Match: Meet The Ladies Of Double Shot At Love Season 3

Vinny Guadagnino is the only cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation without a significant other. But 17 women are trying to change the eligible bachelor's relationship status from single to taken and double shot at in love.

Double Shot at Love, debuting on September 16, will feature the MTV bachelor trying to find his perfect match -- with some guidance from (who else?) DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall, who found each other on the hit show. Every buddy needs somebody -- and one lucky lady is trying to be that somebody. Wonder if any of them like jumping rope. Or giving speeches...

Who are the women vying to be Vin's other half? Meet the contestants below, and give your thoughts on who you think will be compatible with Vin. Then do not miss the premiere ofDouble Shot at Love Season 3 on Thursday, September 16 at 9/8c!