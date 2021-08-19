First Look: The MTV Floribama Shore Cast Is Ready To 'Party Like An Animal'

Welcome to Floribama Georgibama Shore.

Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will be "back on the road" beginning September 16. Things are going to "get wild" as the crew travels to Georgia -- and there are a few non-human additions to the group.

"Piggy, are you ready to go to Athens?" Aimee asks her petite pet in the first look above. Oh, and there's an adorable dog as well.

How would Nilsa describe her pregnancy? And who is getting into a (mini) food fight? Watch the promo, and do not miss the premiere of MTV Floribama Shore on Thursday, September 16 at 8/7c.